World Cup: Croatia advance to knockout stage after draw with Belgium

Source: Chandan KHANNA / AFP

The Croatian national football team advanced to the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a goalless draw against Belgium in a deciding match at the group stage on Thursday.

After three matches, Morocco ranks first in Group F and Croatia second. Belgium and Canada were knocked out of the competition.

Morocco and Croatia play against the second and the first team respectively in Group E on Monday.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, accompanied by his wife Sanja Music-Milanovic, attended today’s match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. His predecessor Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was also among the spectators, supporting he Croatian national team.

Croatia were the world’s vice-champions at the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and finished third at the 1998 World Cup in France.