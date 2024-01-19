Zadar police arrest man suspected of assaulting SDP councillor

Podijeli :

N1

Police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of assaulting Daniel Radeta, president of the Social Democratic Party's Zadar branch, on Monday, Zadar County police said on Friday.

The suspect was placed in 13 days’ detention. He is suspected of approaching Radeta with three younger men, insulting him and then punching him in the abdomen. The suspect is known for disturbing the peace, police said, adding that they are continuing the investigation to identify the other three men.

Verbal and physical attacks on Radeta began two months ago, after he requested from Zadar Mayor Branko Dukic at a City Council session the removal of fascist insignia on a street mural dedicated to a Croatian soldier. The request was his condition for supporting the city budget.

Since then, Radeta told local media, he has been attacked six times. Last week, in response to his request for the removal of the insignia, members of war veterans’ associations from the Zadar and Split areas and the Tornado football supporters’ club held a protest in front of the mural.

Earlier this week, Zadar police arrested a 43-year-old man suspected of assaulting Radeta last November.

This past Monday’s assault was condemned by the SDP’s Zadar County branch and Mayor Dukic (HDZ).