Zagreb shortlisted for Emerging Location Award

Pixabay / ilustracija

After an extremely successful year in which it hosted the filming of different kinds of audiovisual works, Zagreb was shortlisted for the prestigious Global Production Awards as the most desirable newly discovered filming location, the Zagreb Film Office said on Friday.

Zagreb is competing for the Emerging Location Award, and the awards ceremony will take place at the Cannes Film Festival on 22 May.

In terms of the number of shooting days — a total of 573 — last year was at the pre-pandemic level, and the Hollywood film “Canary Black” is the project that stood out the most, which is particularly important for promotion because Zagreb plays itself for the first time and is one of the most important “characters” in the story.

In addition to “Canary Black”, the second season of the series “Hotel Portofino” was shot in Zagreb, as well as a number of commercials of well-known companies, such as Samsung, Zalando and PlayStation.

Over the past few years, the City of Zagreb and Zagreb County have climbed the list of the most desirable cities for filming in Croatia. According to data from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), they jumped from fourth place to second, behind Split-Dalmatia County.