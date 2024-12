Zelenski: Razgovarao sam s Vučićem, hvala Srbiji

I spoke with President of Serbia @avucic to discuss strengthening the relations between our countries.

I thanked Serbia for its financial and humanitarian support, and we aligned our efforts on the shared path toward EU integration. President Vučić extended New Year greetings to… pic.twitter.com/7CNTDQZF5s

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 26, 2024