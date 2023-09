Avion sa 170 ljudi prisilno sletio u polje u Rusiji

⚠️🛬🇷🇺 – A Sochi-Omsk plane urgently landed in a field near the village of Kamenki in the #Novosibirsk region. He was unable to land at the airport and raised the alarm.

So, there are 159 people on the Ural Airlines flight, including 23 children. Initially, there were no reports… pic.twitter.com/WMKrIYPfSs

