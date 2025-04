FOTO / Sjeverna Koreja predstavlja novi ratni brod od 5000 tona

Early Breakdown of North Korean Navy newest ship the NKS Choe Hyon (51) first of its class the Choe Hyon Class Multipurpose Destroyer/Air Defense Frigate

Ship is armed with the following

127mm Main Gun (based off Vulcano)

74x VLS cells

1+ 533mm Twin Torpedo Tube Launcher… https://t.co/PGfrM20jg3 pic.twitter.com/obCJSdHfZX

— Intelschizo (@Schizointel) April 26, 2025