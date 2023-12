FOTO, VIDEO / Najstrašniji napad na Kijev dosad, desetine mrtvih, stotine ranjenih

A maternity ward, educational facilities, a shopping mall, multi-story residential buildings and private homes, a commercial storage, and a parking lot. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other cities.

Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its… pic.twitter.com/q5q8Q98Njr

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 29, 2023