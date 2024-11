VIDEO / Ukrajinski dronovi uništili rusku tvornicu vojne opreme

In Kaluga, the Typhoon factory, which is part of the russian military-industrial complex TsPD, was also attacked

This plant is engaged in:

— Development and production of radio-electronic equipment

— Production of components for surveillance and control systems installed on… pic.twitter.com/m35xdilDsk

— Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) November 25, 2024