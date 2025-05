VIDEO / Ukrajinci tvrde: Rusija će večeras testirati moćni projektil, domet mu je više od 10.000 km

🇺🇦🇷🇺 The Ukrainian intelligence service GUR says Russia will launch a "Yars" RS-24 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) during the night of May 19 for training purposes from the area of Svobodny, Sverdlovsk Oblast.



The GUR claims its done to "demonstratively pressure and… pic.twitter.com/WLsnl0U9kv