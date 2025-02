Zelenski: Ako ne možemo u NATO, dajte nam onda nuklearno oružje

“Give us back nuclear arms.”

Ukraine’s President Zelenksy has issued the plea while discussing with Piers Morgan how the war with Russia can end.

Watch more tonight on YouTube from 8pm (UK) / 3pm (EST).

SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/QR11ywsANx@ZelenskyyUa | @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/Uuk1b30Y6r

— Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) February 4, 2025