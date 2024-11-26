11 arrests in international operation for copyright theft, says Bozinovic

Podijeli :

Ivana Ivanovic/PIXSELL

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Tuesday that police, in cooperation with the anti-corruption office USKOK, had arrested 11 people in five districts on suspicion of copyright theft and crimes against computer systems. The suspects are accused of causing damage totalling around 2 million euros.

“Today, similar operations are taking place in several other countries, including the UK, Italy and others. All of this is being carried out in co-operation with Europol. As far as Croatia is concerned, the estimated damage at this stage is around 2 million euros,” Bozinovic told the press.

According to unofficial media reports, the investigation is focussing on the illegal sale of internet television packages for which users paid between 10 and 15 euros per month.

USKOK had previously reported that arrests and searches had begun today in five districts of a criminal group suspected of committing offences against intellectual property and computer systems. After questioning the suspects, the USKOK will decide whether to open an investigation and request pre-trial detention.

Bozinovic rejects allegations of information leaks from the police

In response to questions from journalists, Bozinovic rejected the accusation that the police had leaked information in connection with the arrest of former Health Minister Vili Beros.

“In this case, as in all others, the police acted within their legal powers and in coordination with the European Public Prosecutor’s Office and the USKOK. There were no indiscretions; I have not heard of them, nor is there any evidence of them.”

He reiterated that the police acted on the instructions of two prosecutor’s offices, adding that “the police do not have the luxury of deciding whether or not to act on the instructions of a prosecutor’s office. The police are there to carry out those orders.”

When asked about EPPO prosecutors who allegedly asked for police protection, Bozinovic said that information about police protection of individuals is not disclosed to the public, as such disclosure would render the protection pointless.