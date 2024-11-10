Belgian film Julie Keeps Quiet wins Best Feature award at Zagreb Film Festival

The Belgian film "Julie Keeps Quiet", directed by Leonardo Van Dijl, has won the Golden Pram Award for Best Feature Film at the 22nd Zagreb Film Festival, the competition part of which ended on Saturday.

The jury, consisting of producer Anamaria Antoci, director Ninna Pálmadóttir and Vancouver and Toronto festivals selector Sonja Baksa, described the film as “a mature, measured and finely calibrated feature debut that showcases incredible command of tone, structure and pacing.”

“The psychological drama and inner tension are handled beautifully, enriched with stylistic touches and repetition that build slowly on the character’s inner turmoil with impressive restraint and complexity,” they added.

The Golden Pram Award for Best Short Film went to the Taiwanese film “Stag” by An Chu, while Sara Alavanic’s short film “Spot” won the Golden Pram Award for Best Croatian Film.

The Spanish film “The Idea of an Island”, directed by Carmen Pedrero, was selected as the ZFF’s European short film – Prix Vimeo candidate for the 2026 European Film Awards.

The Young Jury awarded the PLUS Award for Best Film to Thai director Pat Boonnitipat’s “How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”.

The Golden Bicycle Award for Best Film went to “Santosh” by London-based Indian director Sandhya Suri.

The Children’s Jury awarded the KinoKino Award for Best Film to the Slovenian film “Block 5”, directed by Klemen Dvornik.