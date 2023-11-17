Bird flu virus detected on Vindon farm

Podijeli :

The situation with African swine fever has not calmed down yet and new problems loom large over the region of Slavonia, with bird flu having been detected on a turkey farm in Slavonski Kobas, in Oriovac municipality, the Vecernji List daily says on Friday.

The turkey farm is owned by the Vindon company from the eastern city of Slavonski Brod.

The Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday that the presence of the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza virus was confirmed in one of Vindon’s eight facilities. Work is underway on solutions and quarantine zones.

Inspection teams are still assessing the situation, but it is certain that around 3,000 turkeys from the first contaminated facility will be euthanised today.

According to unofficial reports, there are more than 19,000 turkeys on the farm and they could all be euthanised in the coming days.

This is the first case of bird flu identified this year in domestic poultry in Croatia.

The previous case was detected in wild birds in the area of Zagreb County.

Vindon director Damjan Tomsic on Thursday confirmed the discovery of the bird flu virus on one of the company’s farms, noting that all of the Vindon farms have the highest level of protection, with systematic checks done on a daily basis.