Bozinovic dismisses Opposition’s claims about migrants as absurd

Croatian Internal Affairs Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Saturday that the Opposition had made some absurd statements about migrants, which, he added, shows their lack of knowledge concerning the topic of irregular migrations.

We can see their (Opposition) wandering though the topic of the migrant crisis and that they do not comprehend it and what norms are being applied, Bozinovic said while presenting the HDZ party’s programme on safe and sovereign Croatia.

One of the false claims is that irregular migrants are arriving in Croatia to live here on the social welfare benefit, he said wondering if one could imagine an Afghani or Bangladeshi migrant coming to Croatia to get the monthly social welfare benefit of €20, Bozinovic said criticising the Opposition for offering no well-grounded arguments in discussions on such topics.

In reference to President Zoran Milanovic and his accusations against the Andrej Plenkovic cabinet, Bozinovic labelled him as a candidate who occupied the public sphere to sow hatred and assault others.

“I can understand that all that can be interesting to the media, but I cannot see any benefit of that for citizens,” said Bozinovic.