Canadian frigate arrives in Split

Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL

The Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Fredericton arrived in the southern Croatian Adriatic port of Split on Sunday and will stay there until 16 March together with other vessels from Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2).

The Canadian vessel will provide support to NATO’s security and deterrence measures as part of Operation Reassurance. Four other ships from this group are due in Split on Monday morning.

SNMG2 will be visiting the Croatian Navy and the City of Split from 12 to 16 March, and a joint training exercise is scheduled, the Croatian Defence Ministry announced earlier.

The group consists of the destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) as the flagship, the Greek frigate HS Psara (F-454), the Turkish frigate TCG Barbados (F-244), the Dutch frigate HNLMS De Zeven Provincien (F-802) and the Canadian frigate HMCS Fredreciton (F-337).