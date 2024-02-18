Croatia men’s water polo team win world champion title

Podijeli :

European Aquatics/Istvan Derencsenyi

The Croatian men's water polo team on Saturday won the world champion title at the World Water Polo Championships in Doha, by beating Italy 15-13 in a penalty shootout.

This is the third world champion title for Croatia, after Melbourne in 2007 and Budapest in 2017. The national water polo team had also won one silver and four bronzes at world championships.

This is the fourth silver for the Italian team, who also have four golds and one bronze from world championships.

In the semi-final of the Doha world championships Croatia beat France 17-16 after a penalty shootout.

The bronze medal at the Doha World Water Polo Championships went to Spain, who beat France 14-10.