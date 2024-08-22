Croatian NBA stars will play a game in memory of Drazen Petrovic

Podijeli :

The Croatian national basketball team and a European basketball team will play a game in Zagreb on 5 September to commemorate the 60th birthday of the Yugoslav and Croatian basketball player Drazen Petrovic, who died in a car accident in 1993 and is one of the most famous basketball players of all time.

Current Croatian NBA stars Bojan Bogdanovic, Dario Saric and Ivica Zubac, members of the Croatian national basketball team, will be travelling to the game. Bogdanovic plays for the Brooklyn Nets, Saric is a professional basketball player and member of the Denver Nuggets and Zubac plays for the Los Angeles Clippers. All three have been inspired by Drazen Petrovic’s life on their way to the NBA.

Former Croatian NBA players Damjan Rudez and Gordan Giricek will also take part in the sports event in Zagreb, which is being held under the patronage of the Croatian government in the Zagreb Arena sports hall.

In addition to the sporting dimension, the game also has a cultural significance, as it celebrates the life and legacy of Drazen Petrovic, whose name is synonymous with exceptional talent, commitment and inspiration.

In less than 20 days, millions of basketball lovers and admirers of the Croatian “basketball Mozart” will once again honour the great athlete whose legacy continues to inspire new generations of athletes.