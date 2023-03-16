Government adopts €41m aid scheme for businesses in fisheries and agriculture

Podijeli :

Photo by Heiko Janowski on Unsplash

The set of aid schemes designed for agricultural producers and fisheries, which the government adopted on Thursday, is worth nearly €41 million.

€3.98 million is set aside for businesses in the wood processing and furniture making sectors to help them to cope with the inflationary pressures.

The government will provide €4.3 million in aid to 1,200 businesses in fisheries and aquaculture to cope with rising costs, Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic said.

Agricultural businesses will receive grants to use renewable energy sources, and this scheme is worth €10 million.

Furthermore, a €26.9 million scheme has been devised for agricultural producers in the animal husbandry sector and plant production, plus a million euros in support to small dairies.