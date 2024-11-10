Half of respondents in Croatia targeted by attempted financial fraud, bank survey shows

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Half of the respondents surveyed by Addiko Bank have experienced some form of attempted financial fraud.

The survey was conducted among 902 respondents, 621 of whom were customers of Addiko Bank. 53% of those interviewed said they had been contacted at least once by an unknown source trying to obtain sensitive data, such as the PIN or CVV number for their cards.

Nearly a third of respondents said they had been a victim, or knew a person who had been a victim, of financial fraud.

About 40% of those interviewed said they considered themselves highly informed of the types of financial fraud, while 52% said they were aware only of some forms of fraud.

59% of those surveyed said they always checked the email address from which they received a suspicious request, while three quarters said they regularly checked their bank statements, a key practice to identify suspicious transactions.

Financial frauds in the digital environment are becoming increasingly widespread and difficult to detect. They appear in various forms, such as phishing, skimming and spoofing, the bank said.

“The most important message to users of banking services is that their password and PIN are their exclusive property and that no bank will ever ask them to send this information by email or by phone or to update it through an intermediary. Internet banking should be accessed only through the banks’ official website, and invitations coming from unverified sources should never be opened,” says Ivan Cvitan, Director of Risk Control at Addiko Bank.