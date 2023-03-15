Intelligence Agency head: Further developments in Ukraine ‘cannot be predicted’

Podijeli :

Croatian Security and Intelligence Agency (SOA) Director Daniel Markic said on Wednesday that further developments in Ukraine following Russia's aggression cannot be predicted, highlighting the importance of cooperation and unity in the West.

Speaking to the press after presenting a report on SOA’s work to the parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs and National Security, Markic said that one of the subjects of the report is the aggression against Ukraine and its direct and indirect impact on Croatia.

“This is the biggest conventional war in Europe since World War II. Although neither the West nor Russia want a direct confrontation, and we hope there won’t be any, developments may be unpredictable,” Markic said.

“EU and NATO intelligence services share information on the conflict. The courage of Ukrainian soldiers is essential, as is the unity of the West, on which more work must be done,” he pointed out.

Asked if SOA has detected any form of Russian influence on violations of sanctions imposed on Russia, Markic said: “Considering the reaction from the government and EU sanctions, you can assume that it has.”

Speaking of other security risks, he said that SOA is quite focused on regional instability because it affects Croatia. He, however, noted that the security situation in the region has possibly even improved since last summer.

“We always tend to be more concerned, but we are seeing certain processes, in particular in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and certain reactions from the Serbian leadership who may be trying to thaw relations. We will see the results this year,” Markic said.