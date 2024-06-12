Man who set himself on fire in the centre of Zagreb dies in hospital

Podijeli :

N1/Ema Bašić

The man who poured petrol on himself and set himself alight on St Mark's Square in the centre of Zagreb on Tuesday morning died of his injuries in the evening, the Hospital of the Sisters of Mercy announced.

The man suffered fourth-degree burns all over his body. He died despite the efforts of the doctors.

At 9.37am on Tuesday, police received a report that a man had set himself alight outside the fence around St Mark’s Square, where the parliament and government buildings are located. He was then transported to the trauma clinic.

At the time, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was in a government meeting.

“As soon as he was informed, the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Finance and Economy immediately went outside to see what had happened, while a doctor from a nearby clinic was already providing first aid to the injured man,” said government spokesman Marko Milic.

Later, at a press conference, Plenkovic expressed his condolences to the man’s family.