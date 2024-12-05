Miro Bulj pleads for the legalisation of marijuana: ‘Believe me, tourism in Croatia would flourish’

Podijeli :

N1

The Most party presidential candidate and mayor of the town of Sinj, Miro Bulj, is of the opinion that marijuana should be legalised under strict regulation.

In an interview with RTL Television, Bulj stated that Croatia should legalise marijuana.

“If we look at all the countries that have legalised it, I voted for legalisation in parliament – albeit as the only one from my party. Of course, it must be strictly regulated and offences should be severely punished,” he said.

A traditionalist, but…

“Today, marijuana is imported and smuggled, and some people profit from it. Personally, I am in favour of the legalisation of marijuana. Whenever the issue comes up for a vote, or if I can influence it in any way, marijuana should be used for tourism purposes. I believe this would be significant. If necessary, even a referendum should be held,” he added.

“Many will now say, ‘Miro Bulj, a traditionalist with his own views, supports marijuana.’ I don’t understand why marijuana is banned – it should be legal and strictly controlled. Today it’s sold near schools and who knows what’s in it. It needs to be regulated, and of course it should be legalised. Believe me, tourism in Croatia would flourish. If I had the power to pass a law, I would legalise it in Sinj so that the people who consume it can feel ‘free’,” he explained.