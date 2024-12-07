More than 33,000 retirees employed part-time in Croatia

Podijeli :

Ilustracija/Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Data from the Croatian Pension Insurance Institute (HZMO) show that as of the end of October, 33,061 retirees were taking advantage of the option to work part-time while retaining their pensions. This number is on the rise, with men comprising the majority of employed retirees - 21,505 in total.

For the sake of comparison, in 2022, approximately 23,000 pensioners were employed, according to HZMO data.

Retirees most commonly find employment in wholesale and retail trade, as well as motor vehicle and motorcycle repair, which employ 5,568 individuals. Other popular sectors include manufacturing, professional, scientific and technical activities, administrative and support services, construction, and transportation and storage.

Zagreb has the largest number of employed retirees, 9,508. It is followed by Split-Dalmatia County with 3,636 employed retirees, and by Primorje-Gorski Kotar, Istria, and Zagreb counties.

The HZMO says that there are no legal limits on how long retirees can continue working. Those who accumulate at least one additional year of service – equivalent to two years of part-time work – are eligible to apply for a recalculation of their pension benefits.

Prolonged participation in the workforce is encouraged by enabling pension insurance beneficiaries who work beyond the statutory retirement age and 35 years of service to benefit from an increase in their initial pension calculation factor. This factor rises by 0.45% for each month of additional work, up to a maximum of five years.

This means a pension can be increased by up to 27% if an individual works an additional five years, extending their employment to the age of 70.

Among those returning to the workforce after retirement, there are also 6,901 recipients of early retirement pensions. These pensions are subject to reductions due to early retirement, with an average penalty of 9.6% for retiring four years early, which is approximately the average early retirement duration, or 12% for the full five years.

The average amount of an early retirement pension in October was €572.11, while the average old-age pension stood at €627.92.

Men can retire early at the age of 60 with 35 years of pensionable service. Starting from January 1, 2030, the conditions for early retirement will be equalised for both men and women. For women, a transitional period is still in effect, with the retirement age increasing by three months each year. In 2025, the requirement for early retirement for women will be 58 years and nine months of age, along with 33 years and nine months of service.

HZMO statistics show that citizens, on average, do not exercise this right immediately upon meeting the eligibility requirements but rather a few years later.