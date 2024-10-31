Mufti Sevko efendi Omerbasic, former head of the Islamic community in Croatia, dies

Podijeli :

Ivica Galovic/ PIXSELL

Mufti Sevko efendi Omerbasic, a former head of the Islamic community in Croatia, died on Thursday, the Islamic Community announced on its website.

Mufti Omerbasic, who was born on 9 June 1945 in Ustikolina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, attended a university in Benghazi, Libya, where he graduated in Arabic language and Islamic studies.

He moved to Zagreb in 1975 and since then led the Islamic community in the city and later in the Republic of Croatia until his retirement in 2012.

The dignitary will also be remembered for his contribution to Croatia’s international recognition when the country declared its independence, the Islamic Community said.

Mufti Sevko efendi Omerbasic was awarded the Croatian Order of Ante Starcevic by President Ivo Josipovic in 2012 for his contribution to building the modern Croatian state, promoting religious freedom, tolerance and human rights, as well as for his commitment to interreligious and intercultural cooperation in Croatia and the world.