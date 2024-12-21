Number of employed Croats in Nov up 2.2% y-o-y, registered unemployment rate 5%

At the end of November, there were 1.71 million employed people in Croatia, or 1.1% fewer than in October and 2.2% more compared to November 2023, while the registered unemployment rate stands at 5%, according to data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics (DZS).

In legal entities, there were 1,484,416 workers, which is a 1% decrease compared to the previous month. However, compared to November of last year, the number of employees in legal entities has increased by 2%.

According to data taken from the Croatian Pension Insurance Institute records, there were 209,954 employees in crafts and freelance professions at the end of November this year, a 1.8% decrease compared to October. Yearly, the number of employees in crafts and freelance professions has increased by 4.1%.

The number of employed insured farmers, who totalled 17,809 at the end of November, increased by 0.1% on a monthly basis but decreased by 3.2% compared to the previous year.

The number of people out of work rises 4.2% every month

According to data taken from the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ), at the end of November 2024, there were 89,897 registered unemployed individuals, which is a 4.2% increase compared to October.

The registered unemployment rate, calculated as the ratio of the unemployed to the total active population, was 5% in November, which is an increase compared to October when it was 4.7%, according to DZS data.