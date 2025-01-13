Oreskovic: Nothing pleases me as much as the uppercut delivered to Plenkovic

Podijeli :

MP Dalija Oreskovic was a guest on N1 Studio Live and spoke to Ilija Jandric about Sunday's presidential election.

Oreskovic admitted that she had expected Zoran Milanovic to win, but not by such a large margin over his opponent Dragan Primorac.

“I think Primorac was the worst candidate Croatia has ever seen. Compared to Primorac, even some of those we thought went into the election campaign as a joke, for fun or as clowns seemed more coherent. At least they weren’t as hypocritical and fake. But Primorac was literally wrong in every claim, every statement and everything he has represented throughout his political and professional career,” Oreskovic emphasised.

“Primorac is Plenkovic’s defeat”

When asked why the HDZ party did not nominate another candidate, Oreskovic said that this was “the result of a long-standing personnel policy that demands nodding and pandering to the great leader.”

“Primorac is Plenkovic’s candidate. No matter how hard he tried to wash his hands of his greatest fiasco. Plenkovic’s speech was the speech of a loser in character, but what he really wanted to say was: ‘Nobody will pin Primorac on me as a burden and a defeat’ Primorac is Plenkovic’s defeat. As much as I’m glad that Milanovic has won, nothing pleases me as much as this uppercut delivered to Plenkovic. Because of everything he has done, how toxic and destructive he has been in the last 10 years,” Oreskovic admitted.