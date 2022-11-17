Plenkovic: Croatia to sign double taxation agreement with United States ‘soon’

Share:







Source: N1

The governments of Croatia and the United States are expected to sign an agreement on double taxation and prevention of tax evasion "in about ten days," Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, said on Thursday in a televised cabinet session.

“He said it was a very important agreement with the US which had been worked on a long time,” state news agency Hina said.

Finance Minister, Marko Primorac, speaking at the meeting, listed the bureaucratic milestones on the road to this achievement, recalling that the government “decided on 30 September 2020 to initiate the signing” and that Croatian and US government delegations have held five negotiating rounds, from November 2022 to March this year. “They harmonized the text of the convention and the negotiations were successfully completed,” Primorac informed Plenkovic and the audience.

The government today also endorsed a report on government aid in 2021. Aid for industry and services totalled 12.6 billion kuna or 2.9 percent of GDP, aid for agriculture and fisheries totaled 7.6 billion kuna or 1.8 percent of GDP, and aid for businesses due to the Covid crisis totalled 3.2 billion kuna.

The total amount spent on various aid and subsidies 20.2 billion kuna, or 4.2 percent down from 2020, equal to 4.7 percent of GDP.

(€1 = 7.54 kuna)