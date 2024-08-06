Police investigate shouts of ‘For the homeland ready’ in Knin

Podijeli :

Marko Skejo

Police in Sibenik are conducting a preliminary investigation to determine whether former members of the 9th Battalion of the Croatian Defence Forces (HOS) who shouted the Ustaša salute "For the homeland ready" on Monday after the central commemoration of the 29th anniversary of Operation Storm in Knin may be responsible.

Sanja Baljkas, spokeswoman for the Sibenik-Knin district police, said that the commemoration was peaceful and that no major incidents had been reported.

Regarding the former members of the HOS battalion and their commander Marko Skejo, who shouted the Ustasha salute, Baljkas said that the police filmed everything and are investigating the case for possible elements of an offence.

“We are going through the footage to see what exactly happened,” Baljkas said.