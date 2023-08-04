Red alert issued for Gospic and Rijeka regions as Croatia braces for heavy rain

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, the State Hydrometeorological Institute (DHMZ) on Friday raised the warning level from orange to red for the Gospic and Rijeka regions, while the warning level for the Zagreb, Karlovac, and Split regions is orange and for the rest of Croatia is yellow.

A red warning indicates extremely dangerous weather, an orange warning indicates dangerous weather, and a yellow alert indicates potentially dangerous weather.

Considering that there are a lot of flash floods in Slovenia today, and therefore the water level of the rivers that pass through the territory of Croatia has increased, the DHMZ asks all citizens to be on guard against inclement weather and follow the weather forecast today and tomorrow.

Heavy floods are expected, which will cover a larger area and flood property, with a significant risk to lives and the possibility of evacuations.

Major disruptions in traffic and interruption and loss of energy, communication and water supply are likely. Driving conditions are poor due to reduced visibility and there is a possibility of skidding on wet pavements, warns DHMZ.

All operational forces and civil protection system on high alert

Due to the announced storm and heavy rains that, according to the forecasts of the DHMZ, will affect most of Croatia from August 4 to 6, all operational forces and participants in the civil protection system have been put on high alert.