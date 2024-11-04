Renal autotransplant successfully performed at KBC Rijeka Hospital

Podijeli :

KBC Rijeka/Facebook

A team from KBC Rijeka Hospital has successfully performed a kidney autotransplantation, a technically demanding operation that represents a new success for the hospital in cutting-edge medicine, the hospital announced on Monday.

The patient’s kidney was moved from its normal position to a new position because it was threatened by the progression of a gynaecological disease. Despite the complexity of the operation, it went normally and the success is reflected in the restored function of the autotransplanted kidney, the hospital said.

Autotransplantations are only performed in a few medical centres around the world

Due to their complexity, autotransplantations are only performed in a few medical centres worldwide – in the UK in just one centre and in the USA in four. Therefore, the operation performed in the urology department of KBC Rijeka is an important professional success both nationally and internationally.

The urology department of KBC Rijeka is a reference centre of the Ministry of Health for kidney transplants.