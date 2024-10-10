Spectacular Northern Lights might illuminate the Croatian sky tonight

Podijeli :

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

The Northern Lights will most likely be visible from Croatia on Thursday evening, according to the Beskraj Astronomical Society.

A new solar flare is predicted, a class G4 solar storm that will be as strong or stronger than the spectacular aurora we experienced in May.

The Northern Lights could be visible at unusually low latitudes, including parts of central and even southern Europe.

Cloud cover and deteriorating weather conditions could pose a challenge, but it is possible that the skies will be clear in the far east and south. That alone is enough to keep astronomy enthusiasts awake all night if necessary.