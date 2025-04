Hoće li Trumpove carine dokrajčiti Orbana?

🇨🇳🇺🇸 Trump’s tariffs made China ‘look like a hero’, says former IMF director

Unlike the US and Europe, which relied on war and colonial plunder to accumulate wealth, China has become a world power entirely through its own construction and hard work.

China is a hero with or… pic.twitter.com/wBGLokJBs7

— 𝘊𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 (@OopsGuess) April 27, 2025