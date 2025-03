Kina: “Ako je rat ono što SAD želi, spremni smo boriti se do kraja”

If the U.S. truly wants to solve the #fentanyl issue, then the right thing to do is to consult with China by treating each other as equals.

If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we're ready to fight till the end.

— Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) March 5, 2025