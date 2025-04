Veliki ukrajinski napad na Rusiju, Moskva uzvratila sa 100 dronova

Tragedy in Dnipropetrovsk where a 12 year old girl died in Russia’s attack.

Her young sibling was also injured after both became trapped under rubble when a drone hit their house in Samar, just north-east of Dnipro.

Their parents suffered minor injuries.#StopRussia pic.twitter.com/zeYFaNTVQs

— Tim White (@TWMCLtd) April 29, 2025