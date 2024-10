VIDEO / Govornik na Trumpovom skupu Puerto Rico nazvao “otokom smeća”, JD Vance ga ovako brani

Everyone’s talking about the @TonyHinchcliffe racist comments about Puerto Rico at the MSG Trump Rally. But are we gonna talk about how this “joke” about Mexicans is clearly about their Great Replacement Theory that they are really afraid of? This is a clear message. Not a joke. pic.twitter.com/hsT2W7gkXH

— AZResist🌵 (@az_resist) October 27, 2024