Bulj announces his candidacy for the presidency and announces five referendums

Miro Bulj, an MP for the Most party and the mayor of the town of Sinj in Split-Dalmatia County, announced his candidacy for the presidency on Tuesday.

“Today I am announcing my candidacy for the office of Croatian president as a member of parliament, as the people’s candidate,” Bulj declared.

“Nobody has given me anything in politics, I have fought for everything myself. I stood by Croatia when it mattered, during the Homeland War, when I was 19 years old. I was not in Brussels, nor am I a Russian or American player. I belong only to you, the people,” Bulj added.

“I will have five referendums”

“If someone asks you if I am the ideal candidate, of course I am not, but I was not a bad prime minister or a bad minister under (former prime minister) Ivo Sanader. If you are asked about my deeds, come to Sinj,” said the mayor.

“I will hold five referendums: Send the military to the border, but never to foreign battlefields — the prime minister and the president should take up arms and fight themselves. We will stop the property tax and the plundering of citizens. We will hold a referendum on the origin of property. Thirdly, we will ban public funding of all media and organisations that do not adhere to the Homeland War Declaration. We have had enough of the ‘Serbian world’. Fourthly, we will limit the terms of office of minority representatives in parliament. The fifth referendum will trigger a public debate: the imposition of gender ideology, which is why this referendum is crucial — the ban on gender ideology in schools and kindergartens,” he announced.