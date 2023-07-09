Croatia braced for heatwave with temperatures rising above 30C

The Civil Protection Directorate on Sunday issued a heat-health alert while Croatia is braced for a summer heatwave with temperatures expected to rise above 30 Celsius degrees next week.
The elderly and people with underlying conditions are advised to stay indoors and drink a lot of water.
Demanding physical activities should not be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm during the heatwave.
The peak of the heatwave is expected on 12 July in all cities, as well as on 11 July in Rijeka and 13 July in Dubrovnik.
