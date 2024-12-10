Croatia temporarily suspends asylum applications from Syrians

Podijeli :

Croatia is temporarily suspending the processing of asylum applications from Syrians. This was announced by Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic, following similar decisions by several other European countries.

“The Ministry of the Interior has instructed its competent services to temporarily suspend the processing of asylum applications from Syrian citizens until a decision is made at European Union level,” Bozinovic told the press on Monday.

With this step, Croatia is joining the other EU member states.

“If we talk specifically about Syrians, then they have fled from an oppressive regime, a regime that has killed its own citizens, a regime that has also used chemical weapons against its own citizens. This regime no longer exists after more than half a century of rule by the al-Assad dynasty, and we all hope that the situation in Syria will allow Syrians to return to their country, which I would say is in everyone’s interest,” Bozinovic said.

European countries suspend processing of Syrian applications

“The decision, which affects tens of thousands of pending applications, reflects the fast-changing political situation in Syria as well as the resurgence of right-wing parties across Europe that want to restrict immigration,” Reuters reports.

Following the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad, the debate over accepting Syrian refugees in Europe was reignited on Monday.

With far-right parties making strong gains in recent elections across the continent, it took less than 48 hours for the governments of Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Belgium to decide to suspend the processing of asylum applications from Syrian nationals.

Germany opened its doors to a flood of asylum seekers in 2015 at the height of the Syrian civil war and now hosts almost one million Syrians, the largest community in Europe.

Other countries have also announced the suspension of Syrian asylum applications

The German Interior Ministry declared on Monday that it would not process any asylum applications until political developments in Syria were clearer.

Other countries, including Norway and Austria, have also announced the suspension of Syrian asylum applications, while France has stated that it hopes to make a similar decision soon.

Norwegian immigration authorities have confirmed that Syrian asylum applications will not be rejected or approved for the time being.

Denmark has paused the processing of applications and stated that Syrians whose applications have already been rejected and who have been given deadlines to leave the country will be allowed to stay longer due to the current uncertainty.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has instructed his Interior Minister to suspend all Syrian asylum applications and applications for family reunification and to review cases in which asylum has already been granted.

Greece has halted the asylum applications of around 9,000 Syrians

The Italian government has also halted the processing of asylum applications from Syrians.

Like other European partners, the government has decided to suspend the processing of asylum applications from Syria, according to a government statement following a meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several ministers on Syria.

Greece has halted the asylum applications of some 9,000 Syrians, a Greek government source told Reuters.

Switzerland has also decided to suspend decisions on Syrian asylum applications, the federal authorities announced.

The SEM is suspending asylum procedures and decisions for Syrian applicants until further notice, the State Secretariat for Migration announced on X, AFP reported.

The United Kingdom has also made such a decision while it assesses the current situation, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing a government spokesperson.