Drazen Petrovic’s legacy shines in Sibenik film premiere

The world premiere of the film "Drazen" about the best Croatian basketball player Drazen Petrovic took place on Tuesday evening in Petrovic's home town of Sibenik, on the day of his birthday, 22 October.

The film, which is dedicated to the world-famous basketball player who was born in Sibenik and died in a car accident in Germany on 7 June 1993, was made by filmmaker Danilo Serbedzija.

The film project, which was shot in Sibenik, Zagreb, Madrid and the United States, was launched to mark the basketball star’s 60th birthday.

As a professional basketball player, Petrovic won two silver medals and one bronze medal in Olympic basketball, one gold medal and one bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup, one gold medal and one bronze medal at the FIBA EuroBasket and two Euroleague titles. After initially enjoying success as a professional basketball player in Europe in the 1980s before moving to the American NBA in 1989, he exerted a major influence on European and American basketball.

In 2002, he was posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The premiere in Sibenik was attended by Culture Minister Nina Obuljen Korzinek, representatives of the local authorities, including Mayor Zeljko Buric, Drazen’s mother Biserka Petrovic and several other prominent and popular personalities in Croatia.

The film premiere was met with enormous interest at the first screening in Sibenik, while the film is due to be released in cinemas on 31 October.