Fatal car explosion in northern Dalmatia: Czech child killed, three adults injured

N1/ILUSTRACIJA

On Wednesday at 18:00, a car exploded near the town of Obrovac in northern Dalmatia, in Zadar County. One child was killed and three adults were injured and taken to hospital. They were Czech citizens, according to Zadar police, who released new information on Thursday.

“According to the criminal investigation so far, it is suspected that the explosion was caused by the activation of a previously unknown explosive device which was previously in a car with a Czech licence plate belonging to a Czech citizen, which had stopped due to a breakdown at the rest area on the county road ZC-6025 near Bilisane. The circumstances under which the explosive device was found in the vehicle are currently under investigation,” the police said.

A child (born in 2015) died at the scene as a result of the explosion, while two women aged 49 and 34 and a man aged 39, all Czech citizens, were taken to the Zadar General Hospital for medical treatment.

The two women remained there for further treatment, while the man was discharged to home care after treatment. The car with Czech licence plates was slightly damaged by the explosion. The autopsy was performed in the presence of the representative of the County State Attorney’s Office in Zadar, who had ordered the autopsy of the deceased’s body.

As the investigation is still ongoing, the district road ZC-6025 is still closed to all traffic. The police are still investigating and conducting further criminal enquiries to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.