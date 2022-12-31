HDZ’s rating good in Croatia, coalition potential poor, says daily

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The latest CroElecto survey of political preferences in 2022 shows that the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) is still convincingly the most popular party but that its coalition potential is poor, the Vecernji List daily of Saturday reports.

Compared to November, the HDZ’s rating improved by more than one percentage point.

The survey, conducted by the 2X1 agency from 15 to 27 December on a sample of 1,041 respondents, shows that if elections were held now, 24.56% of the respondents would vote for the HDZ.

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) is second, with 14.74% voter support (as against 14.92% in November), while the We Can! party is third, with 10.02% voter support (as against 10.26% in November).

The Bridge party ranks fourth, with 9.08% voter support, followed by the Homeland Movement, with 6.96%.

“I don’t believe parliamentary elections will be held much before the legal deadline because Prime Minister and HDZ leader Andrej Plenkovic lacks sufficient capacity to deal now with intraparty relations for a few weeks or months. I think he is trying to delay it until the situation in the government is a bit easier for him,” political analyst Zarko Puhovski said.