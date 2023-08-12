Hundreds hold peaceful rally in Bosnian town after triple murder and suicide

Podijeli :

N1

A few hundred people rallied in the centre of Gradacac, Bosnian northeastern town, on Saturday for a peaceful protest after a local 35-year-old bodybuilder, with criminal past, killed his former wife, two men and committed suicide in that northern Bosnian city on Friday.

Nermin Sulejmanovic, 35, killed his former wife with a gun in front of her little child and live streamed it on his social media platforms. He then killed two Turkish citizens, a father and a son, in Gradacac, who are presumed to have some business connections with the murderer.

Sulejmanovic had a police record as he was connected to a criminal group smuggling heroin.

On 7 August, the local court turned down the proposal by the police to impose a restraining order on Sulejmanovic after his former wife had reported him for domestic violence.

Sulejmanovic managed to hold the victim in captivity, tortured her and killed her.

While fleeing from the police he also wounded a policeman and a man. Sulejmanovic committed suicide when he was eventually surrendered by the police forces on the outskirts of Gradačac.

The City of Gradacac has declared three days of mourning.

The protesters today also warned about femicide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to the data provided by the country’s Agency for Gender Equality, in the last two years, there have been 19 cases of femicide in Bosnia and Herzegovina.