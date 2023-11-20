Ledo’s investment in ice-cream production to reach €10 million

Podijeli :

PIxabay / Ilustracija

Ledo will install a new, €4.2 million production line at its ice-cream factory in Zagreb in 2024, the Zagreb-headquartered company stated on Monday.

This year, the company has already invested €5.6 million to boost and upgrade its production capacities, so the total investment at the end of the two-year investment cycle, launched this year, will exceed €10 million, Ledo says.

In September 2021, Ledo Plus was taken over by the British Nomad Foods company from Fortenova.

Fortenova Group stated then that it had completed the sale of the Frozen Food Business Group to Nomad Foods after receiving all regulatory approvals. The value of the transaction was €615 million.