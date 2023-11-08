Media report on arrests at Zagreb faculty of geodesy over EU subsidies fraud

Podijeli :

Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP, Ilustracija

Several arrests were conducted at the Faculty of Geodesy of the University of Zagreb on Wednesday in connection with the misuse of EU funds, according to media reports.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) and the national police have not yet given any official reports on the case.

Allegedly, former dean Almin Djapo and a professor, Bosko Pribicevic, are implicated in the case of the misappropriation of EU funds in the amount of €2 million and false invoices.

Also, the investigation is about the procurement of a yacht for the faculty, the Jutarnji List reported on Wednesday morning.

In late June, the faculty and Djapo and Pribicevic were targets of an urgent investigation into the alleged fraud in order to obtain EU subsidies.