Milanovic says he will inform the public about the election date as soon as possible

N1

President Zoran Milanovic said on Friday that he would inform the public about the date of the parliamentary elections as soon as possible and would not consult the political parties.

“When the parliament is dissolved, I will inform the public as soon as possible,” he told the press in Pozega.

Regarding the appointment of the next head of the Security and Intelligence Agency (SOA), Milanovic said that he tried to contact Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic two days ago, but Plenkovic “does not want to talk” and national security has been obstructed for years.

“The constitutional tasks are not being fulfilled, the national bodies for coordination and adoption of important decisions are not meeting,” Milanovic said, adding that this is so “because someone thinks he can do it.”

This problem must be solved through talks, especially after “the “forced appointment of Ivan Turudic as State Attorney-General”,” the president said, adding that he cannot let the SOA’s failures in the “Turudic farce” go by the wayside

He went on to say that according to the law, the SOA has a director and his deputy, and that the deputy was not appointed because it does not suit the ruling HDZ party.

Regarding the government’s proposal to reappoint Daniel Markic as director of the SOA, Milanovic said that his cooperation with Markic was “correct”, but that he wanted to hear the government’s arguments in favour of the proposal to reappoint him.

The president also commented on the fact that the The Commission for Conflict of interest did not penalise government spokesman Marko Milic and said that some others had ended up “behind bars” for the same thing. “This is the way down, for the whole society and the country.”