Number of unemployed in February nearly 10% lower than last year

Image by Manuel Alvarez from Pixabay

A total of 117,985 unemployed persons were registered with the Croatian Employment Service (HZZ) at the end of February 2023, which is 12,468 or 9.6% fewer than in the same month last year, the HZZ reported on Friday.

Compared with January 2023, the number of registered unemployed persons decreased by 4,384 persons or 3.6%, breaking the monthly growth trend recorded since September 2022.

The decrease is probably due to the start of seasonal hiring in the tourism sector.

The daily figures show that 115,163 job-seekers are currently registered with the HZZ, which is 2,822 persons fewer than in January. A total of 30,434 vacancies are currently being advertised.