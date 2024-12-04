Over 60,000 new cars sold this year, up 13%

Podijeli :

In the first eleven months of this year, a total of 60,164 new passenger cars were sold in Croatia, an increase of 12.9% compared to the same period last year. In November alone, 4,022 new vehicles were sold, an increase of 17.3%, according to data from Promocija Plus.

Skoda sold the most new vehicles (8,023) and holds a 13.3% share of total sales. Volkswagen is in second place with 7,050 vehicles sold and a share of 11.7%, while Renault is in third place with 4,364 vehicles sold and a share of 7.2%.

From the beginning of January to the end of November, 29,041 cars with petrol engines were sold, which corresponds to 48.3% of total sales.

This was followed by hybrid vehicles with 17,832 vehicles or 29.6% of sales, while diesel vehicles made up 17.1% with 10,259 vehicles sold. Electric vehicles accounted for 3% of sales with 1,790 vehicles sold, while gas-powered vehicles made up 2.1% with 1,242 vehicles sold.