PM: Authorities will investigate cause of Zapresic fire

Marko Prpic/PIXSELL

PM Andrej Plenkovic said at the start of a government session on Friday that the competent authorities would determine the cause of the fire that broke out in a plastic waste management factory in Zapresic on Wednesday and that all the necessary measures had been taken to inform the public of its consequences.

“I would like to thank the numerous firefighters and emergency services. There were no casualties, the competent services are monitoring air quality and all the necessary measures have been taken to inform the public of the incident. As for its cause, the competent authorities will investigate it,” Plenkovic said.

He also commented on the outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the KBC Zagreb hospital, where six patients were infected and three died, and the measures taken to prevent its further spread, of which the government was informed by Health Minister Vili Beros.

“We have been given assurances that appropriate measures are being taken,” Plenkovic said.

Plenkovic, who attended the second match of Group B at the European football championship in Germany, between Croatia and Albania, expressed support for the national team ahead of a match with Italy, to be played on Monday.

Speaking of a commemoration of Antifascist Struggle Day, to be held at the Memorial Park Brezovica near Sisak on Saturday, he said that his envoy at the event would be Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman.

By commemorating that day, we remember an important date from Croatia’s history, when in the Brezovica forest the first antifascist unit in then occupied Europe was formed, and we pay tribute to the Croatian antifascists who rose against Nazism and Fascism, Plenkovic said.