Police at Government House over death threats against PM and government members

Podijeli :

N1

Police arrived at Government House on Friday due to death threats sent to the prime minister and members of the government, government spokesman Marko Milic confirmed.

“This morning the police received a report about a threat that the prime minister and members of the Croatian government would be killed. A riot police team was sent to the government,” Milic told the Croatian state news agency Hina.

According to unofficial information, the threat was made by phone.

Commenting on the Security and Intelligence Agency’s 2021 report in Dubrovnik earlier today, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said state agencies were constantly working on preventing attempts to forcibly overthrow the authorities, that threats existed, and that due to one the police were at Government House today.

Plenkovic said there existed “two groups which were very clearly identified, which connected a circle of people with the aim of forcibly overthrowing the constitutional order.”