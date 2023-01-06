President wishes merry Christmas to Orthodox believers

Podijeli :

Source: Pexels

President Zoran Milanovic on Friday extended greetings to believers who celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar, saying that Christmas is an occasion for family reunion and an opportunity to show kindness to others.

“To all Orthodox believers in Croatia, our fellow citizens who celebrate the most joyous Christian holiday tomorrow, I wish a merry Christmas,” the president said, adding that celebrating Christmas is also an opportunity to reinforce mutual understanding.

Wishing Orthodox believers to have a Christmas “filled with family joy, health and peace,” the president also expressed “hope that next year already, everyone will be able to welcome this holiday in their homes,” said a statement from his office.

“As a functioning and modern society which nurtures diversity as its value, we must be ready, always and anew, to show tolerance and understanding for all people for whom Croatia is a home,” Milanovic said.